Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $14.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
NYSE:LSPD opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
