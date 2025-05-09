Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $14.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,355.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 229,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.