Linda Bammann Sells 9,500 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of AMJB stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

