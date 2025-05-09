Linda Bammann Sells 9,500 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Shares of AMJB stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
