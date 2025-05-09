Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$3,105,054.78 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Per Bank sold 13,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$3,105,054.78.

Shares of L opened at C$220.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$152.39 and a 52-week high of C$229.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$203.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.88.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

