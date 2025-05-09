Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$3,105,054.78 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Per Bank sold 13,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$3,105,054.78.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of L opened at C$220.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$152.39 and a 52-week high of C$229.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$203.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
