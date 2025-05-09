LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,621,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 169,275 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $143.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

