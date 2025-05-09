Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – May 7th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, luxury watches, jewelry and premium cosmetics—targeted primarily at affluent clientele. Backed by strong brand prestige and pricing power, these equities often deliver robust margins and revenue growth, but remain sensitive to shifts in global wealth trends and discretionary-spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 3,226,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,215. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.61.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,758. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 229,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

