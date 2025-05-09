Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$194.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$198.43. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$160.00 and a 1-year high of C$216.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

