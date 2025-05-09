Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $145.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $101,383.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.