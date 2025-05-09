Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.