MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2,262.09, but opened at $2,470.07. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $2,417.00, with a volume of 279,299 shares.

The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,074.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,979.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

