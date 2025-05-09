Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,098.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $83,745. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $712.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

