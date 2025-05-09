MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,701 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 107.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MeiraGTx

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 882,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,964. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,969.22. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.