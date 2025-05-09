MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 761.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDZI. Roth Capital started coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CDZI stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 million. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 528.15%. Equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

