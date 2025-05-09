MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $305.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

