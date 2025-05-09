MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 225.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MBIA by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MBIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 557.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 92,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $245.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

