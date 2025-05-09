MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,215 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.