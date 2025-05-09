MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 48,280 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 143,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in 8X8 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1,101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 404,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $241.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,373. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $226,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,997.27. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.30 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.