MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 66,964 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,536,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 475.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,458,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EAF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $183.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

