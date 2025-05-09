MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 80,948 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,948 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocugen by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Ocugen stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $199.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 4.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 532.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

