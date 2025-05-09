MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000.
Upstream Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ UPB opened at $8.83 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.
About Upstream Bio
Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
