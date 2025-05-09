MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ UPB opened at $8.83 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio ( NASDAQ:UPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

