MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,789,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,177 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $319.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.93.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

