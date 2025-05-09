MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $148,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Accolade worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Accolade by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.03 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.