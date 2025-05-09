MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cryoport by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $350.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

