MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $198,000 Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,558,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,986 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 155,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

