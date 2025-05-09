MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centuri were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Centuri in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centuri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE CTRI opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -0.09. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

