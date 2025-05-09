MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at $493,200. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALTG opened at $4.47 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.15 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.87%.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

