MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.44 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

