MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,698 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

