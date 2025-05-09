MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,696 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,539 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,393,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 413,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

