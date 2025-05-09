MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 97.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,068.85. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $869,724.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,775.40. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

METC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

