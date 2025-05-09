MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,125 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.02. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

