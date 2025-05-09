MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 256.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

