MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 196,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on FULC

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.