MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Insider Activity

In other Resources Connection news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,258.14. The trade was a 3.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,900 shares of company stock worth $279,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

