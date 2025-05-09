MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 268,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kaltura

In related news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,845.80. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kaltura

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $338.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 126.99%.

About Kaltura

(Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.