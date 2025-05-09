MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 227,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 188,836 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

