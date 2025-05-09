Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $513.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.20. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

