Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $79.70 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

