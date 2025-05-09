Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Stock

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAMI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMI opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87. Acadian Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 1,000.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.