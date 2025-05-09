Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.
Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 435,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
