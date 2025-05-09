Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

ALSN opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 435,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after purchasing an additional 247,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.