Morgan Stanley Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $160.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a 12 month low of $97.88 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

