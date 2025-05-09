Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $25.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,826,000 after buying an additional 2,353,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,267,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $18,927,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,408.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

