MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,587 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

