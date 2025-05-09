MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $2,762,950.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $558.36 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.38 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

