National Bank Financial Forecasts CAE FY2027 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 398,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 231,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.
