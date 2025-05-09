National Bank Financial Weighs in on CAE FY2027 Earnings

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.45.

Shares of CAE opened at C$36.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$39.17.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

