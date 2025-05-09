Needham & Company LLC Boosts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $72.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

RYTM opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,506.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,229.26. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $438,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,587.40. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,733 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,699 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

