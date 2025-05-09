NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $37.18 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $940.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

