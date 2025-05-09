Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NECB. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

