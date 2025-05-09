NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 730,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

