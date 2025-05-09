ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $15.42 on Friday. ODP has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $459.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
